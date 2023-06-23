St Joseph Sr Sec School, Chd

Students, staff members and parents gathered at the school premises to mark the International Yoga Day. The day began with the enthusiastic participants laying down their mats in the open grounds and practicing pranayama. Thereafter, the partakers performed the Surya Namaskar. Various other asanas and stretching exercises also formed a part of the routine which was formed under the supervision of expert physical trainers. Principal of the school Monica Chawla reiterated the significance of yoga in our life and urged everyone to make it not just a day in a year but a journey, a gateway to accomplish mental and physical well- being.