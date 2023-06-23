St Joseph Sr Sec School, Chd

Students, staff members and parents gathered at the school premises to mark the International Yoga Day. The day began with the enthusiastic participants laying down their mats in the open grounds and practicing pranayama. Thereafter, the partakers performed the Surya Namaskar. Various other asanas and stretching exercises also formed a part of the routine which was formed under the supervision of expert physical trainers. Principal of the school Monica Chawla reiterated the significance of yoga in our life and urged everyone to make it not just a day in a year but a journey, a gateway to accomplish mental and physical well- being.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations
Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reach Patna for opposition meet
Gandhi, who is in Bihar for the first time after the state a...