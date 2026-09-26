St Joseph’s boys win silver in table tennis

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated the achievement of its U-19 boys’ table tennis team, which secured a silver medal at the Inter-School State UT Tournament held at Sports Complex, Sector 50, Chandigarh. Competing against nine teams, the players displayed impressive skill, strategic play, quick reflexes and tactical awareness. Their performance reflected determination, discipline, teamwork and resilience under pressure. The school management and Principal Monica Chawla congratulated the team for representing the school with dignity and sportsmanship.

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