Home / The School Tribune / St Joseph’s Convent School celebrates annual sports day

St Joseph’s Convent School celebrates annual sports day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
St Joseph’s Convent School, Cantt. Road, Jalandhar, celebrated its annual sports day. Bishop Jose Sebastian, Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and LPU Senior Dean Dr Pavan Prakash Singh graced the occasion. Conducted under the leadership and guidance of Principal Archana, the event featured impressive drills, yoga displays, colourful dance performances and various athletic events, including sprint races, relay races, and fun races. The dignitaries praised the students' spirited participation and awarded prizes to the winners, appreciating the school's efforts in promoting sportsmanship and holistic development.

