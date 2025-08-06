DT
St Joseph's Convent School hosts talent hunt

St Joseph's Convent School hosts talent hunt

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
St Joseph's Convent School, Jalandhar Cantt Road, recently hosted a vibrant 'Talent Hunt', offering students from all classes an opportunity to showcase their unique abilities. The event saw enthusiastic participation, with students impressing the audience through melodious singing, graceful dance performances, and skilled musical displays, including captivating tunes on the Casio keyboard. The atmosphere was electric as each performance highlighted the creativity and confidence of the young artists. A panel of teachers judged the entries, awarding 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes to deserving participants, who were then felicitated with certificates and warm applause. The principal commended all participants and encouraged them to continue nurturing their talents. Such events play a key role in promoting self-expression and boosting self-esteem among students.

