St Joseph’s Convent School, Patiala, recently hosted Sportopia 2025. Chief Guest Sanjiv Sharma, DEO of Patiala, inaugurated the event, while guest of honour Shashi inspired students with her motivational words. The event featured exciting competitions, including 400m, 200m and relay races, as well as fun activities like spoon, ring, and banana-eating races. Many students won awards for their outstanding performances, making the event a celebration of school spirit and camaraderie among students, teachers and parents.

