Home / The School Tribune / St Joseph’s organises CBSE capacity building programme

St Joseph’s organises CBSE capacity building programme

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:00 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, organised a two-day CBSE capacity building programme (CBP) for secondary (science) classes, under the academic stewardship of the Principal Monica Chawla. The workshop was facilitated by two CBSE resource persons — Dr Basundhara, Principal, Global Wisdom International School, Mohali, and Jatinder Kaur, PGT (Biology), DAV Public School, Mohali. Their sessions were marked by scholarly depth, pedagogical clarity, and a strong alignment with classroom realities, significantly enriching the academic discourse of the programme. The deliberations commenced with a reflective exploration of the definition and purpose of science education, emphasising the need to move beyond rote learning and nurture scientific temper, inquiry, analytical reasoning, and critical thinking among learners. A major focus of the workshop was Bloom’s Taxonomy and its pivotal role in competency-based education. On the second day, teachers actively engaged in developing lesson plans and question papers strictly aligned with Bloom’s Taxonomy under the guidance of the resource persons. Emphasis was laid on mapping learning objectives with appropriate cognitive levels and designing competency-based questions. The lesson plans and question papers prepared by the teachers were reviewed, assessed, and rated, ensuring alignment with Bloom’s Taxonomy and CBSE assessment standards. In her address, Principal Monica Chawla emphasised that continuous professional development of teachers is integral to sustaining academic excellence.

