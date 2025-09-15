DT
Home / The School Tribune / St Joseph’s organises teachers' felicitation ceremony

St Joseph’s organises teachers' felicitation ceremony

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, organised a teachers' felicitation ceremony and Luncheon at Hotel Ambrose, Mohali. The event, hosted by the school management under the vision of the Principal, was a graceful expression of gratitude and recognition for educators who continue to inspire, innovate and uphold the highest ideals of teaching. The occasion was graced by Sukhdeep Grewal and Paramdeep Grewal, management members whose presence added warmth and dignity to the event. The blessings of Chairman Emeritus, Rupinder Grewal and Harjinder Kaur made the celebration all the more special, reflecting the deep respect and affection the management holds for its teaching fraternity. Teachers from each block were felicitated in special categories, dynamic newcomer award, pedagogical tools in practice award, policy in practice award, AI Integration and Interdisciplinary Innovator Award. Besides, the faculty applauded the remarkable achievements of G Nithya and Rashi, who were recently conferred with the state award for best teacher. The occasion also witnessed a book release ceremony, unveiling a volume that captured the photographs and initiatives of teaching beyond walls. Paramjit, a veteran educator and seasoned mentor, penned a touching poem on the timeless bond between a teacher and a student. The Principal said, "When the management honours teachers with such affection, it reminds us that we are not just shaping futures - we are part of a family that values, uplifts and walks beside us in every endeavour."

