St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated its 45th Founders' Day with a week-long programme bringing together founders, former teachers, alumni, students and staff. The celebrations featured cultural performances, reunions and recognition of long-serving teachers. A key highlight was the Saanjha Learning Bank initiative, through which specially designed educational games and resources were presented to partner institutions, promoting inclusive and collaborative learning. The school also adopted nine animals at Chhatbir Zoo for a year, reinforcing environmental responsibility among students. Former teachers and alumni shared memories and experiences, inspiring the present generation. Members of the school management appreciated the collective contribution behind the school's journey. Principal Monica Chawla thanked everyone for making the celebrations meaningful and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to learning, service, inclusion and community engagement. The week-long celebration honoured the school's legacy while emphasising its responsibility towards the future.
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