St Joseph’s School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

On its Foundation Day, the school on behalf of Director Kiran Banerjee, Managing Director Ashima Banerjee and Principal Simramjit Kaur extended congratulations to parents and students. The school motto is ‘Run Run Well’ from the very beginning which encourages students to strive for excellence from the start, as it believe that anyone can become extraordinary with hard work and dedication. The school plays a vital role in building strong fundamentals to serve as a solid foundation for the students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...