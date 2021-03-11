St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Telecommunication Day by organising a plethora of activities. In the Secondary Block, Josephites displayed their artistic skills through an array of e-posters/pamphlets. They revealed their hidden talent beautifully while displaying the various telecom icons/symbols on the house board. School management members and Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the efforts of Secondary and Senior Secondary Block students. She said that ICT has become a core in the teaching-learning process. Online learning has gained popularity amid pandemic.
