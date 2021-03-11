St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The middle block of the school celebrated the World Commonwealth Day to salute and commemorate the united efforts of the Commonwealth countries to accomplish unanimous goals. Taking the responsibility to educate and enlighten the young minds to work towards the Commonwealth goals, the school organised a host of activities, which included poster-making, group discussions, slogan-writing and PowerPoint presentations, etc. The students spoke about the purpose for the establishment of the Commonwealth group i.e. to promote sustainability, trade, peace and prosperity for all. The need to put up a united front and collaborated efforts to fight and bounce back was emphasised upon by the students. The Management members and the Principal Monica Chawla shared the significance of the day and underlined the need to stand and support fellow nations for the accomplishment of the common goal — World Peace and Prosperity.