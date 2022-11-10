St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The ‘girl parliamentarians’ of the school and their school buddies from Government Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, got an opportunity to visit the Municipal Cooperation Office. The girls were accompanied by Principal Monica Chawla and middle block coordinator Rani Pal. The girls donned pink turbans, symbolising women power and responsibility. They walked hand in hand with their buddies to learn about the functioning of the corporation. The children felt privileged when they got a chance to sit in the Chamber of the Municipal Cooperation and to interact with the Mayor and the Commissioner holding an interactive session and brushing their knowledge. The Commissioner apprised the students about the hierarchy in the working of the MC and the three-tier system with the Parliament and the state legislation at the first and second tiers, respectively, and the Municipal Corporation being the third tier. The students thanked the Mayor and Commissioner by presenting them mementos and pink dupattas.