St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

A webinar regarding Project Veer Gatha 2.0 was conducted by the Ministry of Defence. The inspiring project was conducted to make young students interact with gallantry award winners to enable them to be motivated by their inspiring journeys. Around 1,000 schools attended the webinar, out of which 200 youngsters were participants from St Joseph’s school. Balkaran Singh, a student of Class X from the school, was selected to interact with the gallantry award winners. This was indeed an honour as only eight students from different schools across the country were selected to ask questions from the panellists. Three gallantry awardees — Maj Gen Ajay Singh Chauhan, SC, SM (retd), Col Ashutosh Kale (retd), ex-CO, 3 Grenadiers, and Ritu Pandit, daughter of late Lt Gen VP Airy, MVC, shared motivational stories with the students. Josephians also attended the second webinar, in which the gallantry award winners Brig Sri Kumar, SC (retd), Gp Capt Anindo Sur, VM, Cdr S Chennupati, NM, shared their courageous and awe-inspiring stories.
