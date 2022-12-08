St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The Kindergarten block conducted twin activities 'Stranger danger' and 'Good touch bad touch' under the ‘children against child abuse’ project. Teachers enacted a skit dressed up as a stranger, a kid and her mom. Students were cautioned not to take anything, talk to or go with strangers in any circumstances. To make kids well informed about 'Good Touch and Bad Touch' they were given demonstration with dummies and skit. Children got to know about the people in their 'safety circle' whom they should tell everything without any hesitation. They were guided about their private body parts and that nobody except their safety circle people can see or touch them. And if anybody else does so and they feel uncomfortable, they should say loudly 'No' and run away from there. They are the boss of their body and none has right to touch their private parts without their permission.
