St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) by pledging to celebrate diversity, to make the world more accessible to all, and value accessibility for all. The children participated in activities like poster making and video making to spread the message to find innovative and transformative solutions for inclusive development. Children helped to reiterate the message through motivational videos that any form of disability cannot hinder the right of growth and development for any individual and how inclusiveness of all can contribute to the economic, social and political growth of the country. Director Rupinder Grewal helped children envisage that a complete realisation of human rights of all persons with disabilities is an inalienable, integral and indivisible part of fundamental freedoms and how we should work for creating an inclusive world for all.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; PM Modi to attend
Some new ministers are also expected to take oath
Justice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Supreme Court judge
Before his elevation to the top court, he was the Chief Just...
FIR against former Madhya Pradesh Congress minister Raja Pateria for calls to ‘kill Modi’
The FIR was filed on the orders of state Home Minister Narot...
Delhi airport congestion: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia visits T3 to inspect arrangements
In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers a...
Bombay High Court grants bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case being probed by CBI
Deshmukh, however, won't walk out of jail as the high court ...