St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) by pledging to celebrate diversity, to make the world more accessible to all, and value accessibility for all. The children participated in activities like poster making and video making to spread the message to find innovative and transformative solutions for inclusive development. Children helped to reiterate the message through motivational videos that any form of disability cannot hinder the right of growth and development for any individual and how inclusiveness of all can contribute to the economic, social and political growth of the country. Director Rupinder Grewal helped children envisage that a complete realisation of human rights of all persons with disabilities is an inalienable, integral and indivisible part of fundamental freedoms and how we should work for creating an inclusive world for all.