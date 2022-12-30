St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

To spread the message of love, teachers of the school visited the Paediatrics Advanced Cardiac Centre of the PGI on Christmas. St. Joseph’s students and faculty are always looking forward to contributing to the development of a positive community and bringing joy to the lives of the underprivileged through small but thoughtful acts. Strengthening the same bond of humanity, the empathetic members of the Philanthropic Club of the school again, for the fifth consecutive year, paid a humble visit to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the PGI to spread the true message of Christmas among the critically ill children. The teachers of the school, in the guise of Santa Claus, turned the ailing children’s imagination into reality and helped them rejoice in this wonderful bliss. On Christmas, St Joseph’s Santa gave gifts to the children and spread happiness and joy. Various activities were performed to make the day memorable for the patients. The teachers made the patient kids forget about their pain by dancing with them and singing Jingle Bells. Christmas goodies were presented to the patients as well as staff members of the PGI. All the patients and staff members, including the team of doctors, were elated to see Santa in their ward.