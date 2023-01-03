St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students and teachers of the school presented a spectacular show on the premises on Christmas. The nativity scene, which is synonymous with Christmas, was enacted, wherein a vibrant choir group sang various carols relating to the events of the birth of Christ. A special guest performance by students of Kids-R-Kids school was the star attraction of the day. They sang carols and songs, enthralling everyone with the melodies of rapture and festive spirit that sounded as though angels had truly descended on earth. The grand entrance of Santa Claus, complete with his bell, moving to the beat, was a visual feast for all. The Jingle Bells song done with a jig got the entire audience singing along. The programme concluded with a Western dance, which was fun and lively. Sharing their joys, members of the school management and Principal Monica Chawla eulogised the efforts of the students and teachers.
