St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’. Teachers enlightened students about the life of Netaji, the meaning of patriotism and what it meant for the freedom fighters of our country. Students of Class IV showcased amazing art and craft work depicting the captivating sketches of Netaji and his contribution to the freedom struggle which were not only thought provoking but also inspiring to all. Apart from this a quiz based on the biography of Netaji was also conducted for the students to help them have better understanding about the life of this legendary freedom fighter and visionary leader.
