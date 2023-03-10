St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

A two-day capacity building programme on "Strengthening Assessment and Evaluation Practices" was organised at the school. As many as 53 teachers of various government, aided, and private schools attended the interactive workshop held under the aegis of the CBSE Training Programme to chart a road map for customising the assessment pattern as per the curriculum. Anupama Sharma, former principal and the school's knowledge head, Monica Chawla, school principal, meticulously helped the participating teachers to chalk out a road map for customising the assessment pattern as per the curriculum. The main objective of this workshop was to make the participants understand the integral elements of the latest structure of assessment and to optimise learning and development in all students through regular assessments.
