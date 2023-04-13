St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students of Primary-2 Block at the school took the initiative of motivating students to come together and declare their commitment towards consuming millets-based food products. The teachers of Class III organised a millet centric "Healthy tiffin competition" for the students. They were asked to bring millets-based food in their tiffins and speak about its nutritional facts. Parents were an integral part of this activity as they prepared their children with the presentation and dining layout of the food. Under the guidance of the Coordinator, Jyothi Belawadi, the event was a success. She also suggested many ways to stick to healthy diet as eating a variety of millets-based foods protected against chronic and non-communicable diseases.