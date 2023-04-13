St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students of Primary-2 Block at the school took the initiative of motivating students to come together and declare their commitment towards consuming millets-based food products. The teachers of Class III organised a millet centric "Healthy tiffin competition" for the students. They were asked to bring millets-based food in their tiffins and speak about its nutritional facts. Parents were an integral part of this activity as they prepared their children with the presentation and dining layout of the food. Under the guidance of the Coordinator, Jyothi Belawadi, the event was a success. She also suggested many ways to stick to healthy diet as eating a variety of millets-based foods protected against chronic and non-communicable diseases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...