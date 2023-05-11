St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The Eco Club at the school conducted an activity for students, which was to create unique bird homes. This was done as part of Earth Day celebrations. Students researched and went on to make these houses out of wood, so that these could withstand windy and harsh weather conditions. The students also understood that birds needed shelter for protection from predators and safely hatch eggs. They also gained knowledge that different birds required houses of different houses. Bird feeders were the special accessories, which were placed inside these bird houses.