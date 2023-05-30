St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a declamation contest for various government schools falling under different clusters. The event was organised by the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child's Rights and was an extension of the month-long celebration of International Earth Day. Various competitions aimed at helping the City Beautiful accomplish the targets set under India's G-20 Presidency along with the attainability of SDGs towards making Chandigarh a child-friendly city. Harjinder Kaur, Chairperson, CCPCR, graced the occasion. The event witnessed 14 shortlisted students from 11 different government schools voicing their thoughts and invoking the audience to rise and act to save Mother Earth before it was too late. At the end of the nail biting competition, three deserving students emerged victorious and were awarded for their accomplishment. All participating students were also presented with participating certificates.