St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The Peace Club of the school conducted an activity for the students of the secondary block to promote learning about peace and gaining skills to deal with conflict and improve the world. The activity conducted was an interface on key social problems. The theme of the activity was “Together we will change the world”. The social science faculty gave a talk and interacted with students on various key problems like social issues concerning women, non-violence, peer bullying and how to overcome these issues by adopting the path of peace. Educator Pooja spoke about a study in which it was revealed that gender gaps exist regarding access to education and employment though the focus on goal attainment depends largely on the attitudes of people towards gender equality. She added that non-violence means avoiding not only external physical violence but also internal violence. Sharing the opinion on peer bullying, great stress was laid on building a balance of structure and emotional support. Principal Monica Chawla appreciated students for their endeavours to sensitise everyone on relevant social issues.