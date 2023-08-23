St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students celebrated Independence Day at the school. Principal Asha Rani, along with many students and parents of the partner school, GMSSS-37-D, graced the occasion. In the KG block, tiny tots saluted the super heroes of the country by crafting soldiers with paper strips and Popsicle sticks. Pre-KG students made flying kites with Tricolour collage, symbolising freedom. Students of the middle block decorated the outer boards and organised a competition on keychain making. In the secondary block, the outer board embellishment activity and an inter-house GK quiz were conducted. The school celebrated Independence Day on the campus with the traditional unfurling of the Tricolour, followed by the singing of the national anthem. A heart-touching patriotic song was followed by a self-composed poem. Beautiful classical and western dances took everyone’s breath away, not to forget the ever-popular bhangra. In an interesting panel discussion, students of Class VIII and IX expressed their views on the theme, ‘Nation first, always first’. Principal Monica Chawla sent out warm wishes on the great day.