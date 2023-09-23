St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, organised a blood donation camp on the school campus. As many as 77 units of blood were donated by volunteers. The camp was conducted with the utmost care, following all necessary protocols to ensure every drop of blood collected could be used to preserve precious lives. Alumni members Gurpreet Kaur, Himanshu, Hiten and Ramanpreet Singh also contributed towards the philanthropic effort. Members of the management Sukhdeep Singh Grewal and Paramdeep Singh Grewal were grateful to all those who thought of coming forth for the noble cause. Principal Monica Chawla, stated that the gift of blood is indeed a gift for someone’s life.