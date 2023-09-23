St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, organised a blood donation camp on the school campus. As many as 77 units of blood were donated by volunteers. The camp was conducted with the utmost care, following all necessary protocols to ensure every drop of blood collected could be used to preserve precious lives. Alumni members Gurpreet Kaur, Himanshu, Hiten and Ramanpreet Singh also contributed towards the philanthropic effort. Members of the management Sukhdeep Singh Grewal and Paramdeep Singh Grewal were grateful to all those who thought of coming forth for the noble cause. Principal Monica Chawla, stated that the gift of blood is indeed a gift for someone’s life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', says PM Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...