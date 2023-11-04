St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in the Wildlife Week celebrations, organised by the Department of Forest and Wildlife. Dharampal, Adviser to Administrator, was the guest of honour, who flagged off the Wildlife Trekking Expedition. The Wildlife Week celebrations culminated with a nukkad natak by students, who were specially invited by the department. The students provoked the minds of one and all present through staging an ‘adalat’ of animals wherein they shared their grievances and demanded their rights. The dynamic performance of the young artists captivated the minds of all and was successful in creating compassion towards the speechless souls. The nukkad natak was staged at Kansal Loghut right after the trekking event. The Principal congratulated the budding aspirants for their zeal and enthusiasm to conserve wildlife and appreciated the efforts of Anita Gareja, who trained the students.