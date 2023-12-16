St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students of the school observed International Anti-Corruption Day, based on this year’s theme, i.e. “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption,” marking the UNCAC’s 20th anniversary. Students were made aware of that the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day seeks to unite the world against corruption. PowerPoint presentation, supported by teachers’ talk and discussions, added more depth to the observing of such a significant day. An oath on Anti-Corruption Day was taken by the students of the senior secondary block. Principal Monica Chawla quoted to sum up her thoughts, “On International Anti-Corruption Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to eradicating corruption and building a world where justice and integrity prevail.”
