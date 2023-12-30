St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students and teachers of the school brought the magic of Christmas to the children wards at Max Hospital, Mohali. On the Christmas eve, the students took along with them the warmth and the joy of the festive season, bringing smiles to the faces of the children battling illness or injury in the hospital. The joyous celebrations were marked by many tailor-made activities to uplift the spirit of these children who could not be with their family members on the special day. There were sessions of story-telling, musical carols and a visit by children’s favourite, Santa Claus, bearing special gifts for all. The occasion not only brightened the day of the children but also was a reminder of the importance of solidarity and compassion in the times of difficulty. Principal Monica Chawla, who initiated the noble culture five years ago, commended the students for being a part of the noble endeavour and for celebrating the festival in its true spirit of humanity.
