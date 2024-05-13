St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a one-day workshop in Chandigarh focusing on ‘Active learning and the implementation of the prospective resource person (PRP) initiative’. The event took place at the school, showcasing the CBSE’s commitment to advancing educational methodologies and professional development for educators. Principal. Monica Chawla captivated participants with her insights into ‘Active learning’ and her expertise and vision for holistic development in education. Anupama Sharma was the guest speaker. Drawing inspiration from revered Indian philosophers like Aurobindo Ghosh, Rabindranath Tagore, and Swami Vivekananda, the workshop charted a new course for education, guided by the principles of holistic development and experiential learning. Passive learning, long plagued by its limitations in fostering critical thinking and engagement, was dissected with candour and conviction. From case studies and simulations to concept maps and one-minute papers, the workshop culminated in an active learning activity plan, showcasing the integration of active learning strategies into the curriculum. The workshop attracted a diverse cohort of educators, including school coordinators, HoDs, senior teachers, and teachers, all united in their quest for professional development and pedagogical excellence.

#CBSE