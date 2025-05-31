St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, bags 42 gold medals in Hindu STEP-LIVE Olympiad

The school celebrated the outstanding achievements of its students in the Hindu STEP-LIVE Olympiad for the 2024–25 session. Demonstrating exceptional academic prowess, Josephians secured 42 gold medals, reflecting their dedication and excellence. Among the top achievers, Ayansh Singla (Class III) distinguished himself as the National Topper, earning a smartphone for his remarkable performance. Aaarav Rautala (Class VI) achieved the Regional Topper position, receiving a smartwatch in recognition of his success. These accomplishments underscore the students’ commitment and the school’s emphasis on academic excellence. The school management and Principal Monica Chawla extended heartfelt congratulations to all winners, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence and to bring further laurels to their state and nation.

