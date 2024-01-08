St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, celebrates international kids film fest

The school screened several movies from various genres to celebrate international kids film festival. The day witnessed the screening of short, exemplary movies with various themes and in different languages, leaving its audience, the kids, enthralled and captivated. The initiative aimed to foster love for language, culture and story-telling among the students while enhancing their vocabulary and comprehending skills. The screened movies included ‘The Desert Light’, ‘The Wave’, ‘The Spirit of the Forest’ and ‘Still Fry’ to name a few. These thought-provoking movies acquainted the students with various sustainable goals and highlighted the dire necessity to fulfil them to create a world driven by love, compassion and empathy for all, including the environment. The filming of international films would help to broaden the horizons of the students and help them build perspectives. The collective viewing of relatable content would help children build bonds and develop a sense of community and belongingness. The entire movie hall resonated with laughter and cheer as the students watched some of the finest collections of motion pictures. The especially selected movies held the students in rapt attention, filling them with various emotions ranging from joy, love to tears. Principal Monica Chawla shared the importance of cinema in today’s world where literacy does not confine itself to simply reading and writing. She reiterated as ‘how cinema has the power to transfer us to a magical world and spur our creativity with great strides’.

