St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

Mannat Bajwa of Class XI (Non-Medical) of the school had her question shortlisted and telecast during ‘Pariksha pe Charcha – 2023’. She was amongst the 29 shortlisted students from India. Mannat had been trying her luck for the past three years and was fortunate enough this time. She had put forth the question that “When I imagine myself in place of prestige such as yours…running a country equivalent to India with a roaring population and a plethora of opinions. People who have negative opinions about you, affect you in any way and if so, how do you overcome feelings of self-doubt?” To which the Prime Minister smilingly reverted that criticism is a healthy ladder for success. He clarified that blame and criticism are two sides of the same coin. Healthy criticism is a nutrient for having a healthy mind set and strong persona. He said to be successful one needs to aptly follow the ‘open source technology’ technique, which advances towards perfection in professional and personal life.