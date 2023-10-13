St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

A debate was organised by Ashoka House in the secondary block of the school on the topic, ‘Are declarations pathways to peace making?’ The topic was significant, especially after the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi. Students who spoke in favour of the topic emphasised on how declarations clearly articulate a commitment to peace, helping parties involved understand each other’s intentions and objectives. Students who were not in favour of the topic highlighted on why declarations alone are insufficient to achieve lasting peace, but can in the long run, serve as important starting points towards peaceful resolution of conflicts. Haramrit Kaur and Saanvi Manhas secured the first and second positions in the ‘Best speakers’ category. Tagore House was declared the winning team. Members of the management Sukhdeep Singh and Paramdeep Singh Grewal appreciated the House on duty that conducted the debate. Principal Monica Chawla was all praise for the young debaters.
