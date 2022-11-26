St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual cultural event ‘Expressions’ on its premises. The show commenced with the warm welcome of luminaries and lighting of the lamp by chief guest Arulrajan, Member Secretary, CPCC, Chandigarh, and guest of honour Surinder Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge of Haryana cadre and now working as Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh, as well as Director of the school Paramdeep Grewal, Anupam Grewal and Principal Monica Chawla. It was followed by ‘Ganesh stuti’, ‘Jarabe Tapatio’ — the Mexican Hat, Rajasthan folk dances ghoomar and kaalbeliya, Philippines Buyogan (bees) dance, ‘Dance of Shakti’, nukkad natak ‘Ab Bas Aur Nahin’, ‘Fireflies on Flight’, Western Dance, luddi and bhangra. Four separate PPTs apprised the audience with the achievements of the school, academic laurels, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides, and novel endeavours and environmental endeavours initiated by the school. Director Paramdeep Grewal felicitated the guest with mementos, specially handcrafted by Josephians themselves. Principal Monica Chawla was profuse in her appreciation for the unstinting efforts of the coordinators and other staff members in making the event such a grand success. She also expressed her gratitude to the collaborated government school Principals Asha Rani (GMSSS-44-B) and Suman Jaiswal (GMHS-53) who were among the chief invitees.
