St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

Commemorating India’s Presidency at the G-20 and the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the school hosted a state-level conference to engender lucidity on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) that emanates from the NEP. The chief guest, Harjinder Kaur, Chairperson, CCPCR, praised the endeavours being carried out by educators. Guest of honour and keynote speaker Ravinder Kaur, Deputy Director, School Education-cum-Deputy State Project Director, apprised the gathering of the Janbhagidari and Nipun Bharat system envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging active participation of people to endorse the theme of ensuring ‘Foundation Literacy and Numeracy’, especially in the context of blended learning. Guest Reema Deewan, City Coordinator, CBSE, and Principal, DPS, Chandigarh, emphasised the need to improve the quality of teaching by focusing on providing individual attention to students taking into consideration the student-teacher ratio and using technology as a potent tool. Principal Monica Chawla expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the CBSE Regional Office, Chandigarh, for entrusting the school with such a prestigious task of conducting the conference at the UT level. The conference concluded with a sumptuous lunch.