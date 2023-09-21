St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day. Principal Monica Chawla welcomed the faculty in the morning. A photo booth, adorned with props, added an exuberant dimension to the day. Students, offered tokens of appreciation to their mentors. The resonance of cultural heritage and heartfelt emotions echoed throughout the event as henna adorned teachers’ hands and melodious songs of gratitude reverberated in the air. The Stellar Teacher Award was given to Rashi Srivastava (KG Block); Gurpreet Kaur (Primary 1); Sukhpreet Kaur (Primary 2); Vandana Sebastian (Middle Block); Aditi Dadhwal (Secondary Block); and Jagmeet Kaur Bhatti (Senior Secondary Block). The Beacon of Dedication and Consistency Award was given to Manpinder Kaur (KG Block); Harmeet Kaur (Primary 1); Dimple Verma (Primary 2); Kajal Soni (Middle Block); Inderpreet Kaur (Secondary Block); and Aarti Malhotra (Senior Secondary Block). In recognition of three decades of steadfast service to the institution, Navleen Nahar was awarded the Outstanding Service Award. The Ms Lily Sebastian Award was conferred upon Anita Gareja of the Middle Block. Rani Pal, Coordinator of the Middle Block, was honoured for her tireless efforts and dedication. School management members Paramdeep Singh Grewal and Sukhdeep Singh Grewal, extolled the educators’ unwavering dedication and contributions.