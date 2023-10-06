St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

With an aim to promote and honour Hindi language, students and staff of the school took part in a myriad of activities. The day began with the offering of prayers to Goddess Saraswati and exchange of sweets. The Hindi faculty presented planters to the Principal and the Coordinators to commemorate the day. A ‘Hindi Kavya Goshti’ was organised on the school premises, wherein renowned personalities from Doordarshan and eminent figures in the field of Hindi literature took part. Prominent among them were Prem Vij, Anish Garg, Dr Vinod Sharma, Hema Sharma, Daisy Bedi, ML Arora and Dr Sangeeta Sharma Kundra. The ‘Goshti’ saw the rich exchange of ideas and perspectives about Hindi literature and poetry. A book, ‘Khanak…Ehsaason Ki’, written by Rashi, a teacher at the school, was launched. The highlight of the day was when the students of the school participated in a Hindi Language Doha and Shlok Recitation Competition. The students recited the dohas of Saint Kabir, Rahim and Tulsidas in perfect rhythm and diction. Sukhdeep Grewal, management member, shared his views in Hindi as how the celebration of the day promotes linguistic diversity, cultural heritage and the role of Hindi in exemplifying India’s identity on the world map. Principal Monica Chawla shared beautifully penned down poetry in Hindi language.