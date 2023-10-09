St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44 D, Chandigarh

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in the school. A plethora of activities was organised for students. Students of Kindergarten recited rhymes. Nursery and Pre-Nursery students artistically coloured and crafted the ‘spectacles’ and ‘spinning wheel’ used by Bapu. Students also enacted as ‘The Three Monkeys’ of Gandhi highlighting the three principles of-‘See no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil’. Students of Primary-1 showed their creative skills by participating in slogan writing on ‘Universal values of kindness and brotherhood’ and puppet craft, making the ‘Three Monkeys of Bapu’. Primary-2 students indulged in tree plantation and watched informative and inspirational documentary movies on Gandhi. Students of the middle block participated in ‘Shramdaan’, a cleanliness drive. Class VIII students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the ‘Father of the nation’ through letters. A peace walk was conducted spreading the message of simplicity and virtuousness, which Gandhi epitomised. Self-composed poems on the Mahatma were also recited to pay him homage. Class X students participated in a Hindi debate on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Besides this the bulletin board embellishment activity was conducted for Class IX and X, in which they unleashed their hidden talent depicting Gandhi’s values and achievements during the freedom struggle. Members of the management Sukhdeep Singh and Paramdeep Singh Grewal and Principal Monica Chawla were overwhelmed by the wholehearted participation of the students on this auspicious day.