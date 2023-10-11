St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44 D, Chandigarh

Students of the kindergarten block of the school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. It was a beautiful occasion for the little ones to express their gratitude and love towards their grandparents. The function started with welcoming the grandparents and followed by delightful dance performances of the young stars, who showcased their affection and appreciation for their grandparents through lively dances. Fun games were also conducted for them and the winners were greeted with gifts which brought a twinkle in their eyes. The management members and Principal Monica Chawla thanked every grandparent for their presence and continuous support and guidance to their grandchildren. The Principal recited a self-composed poem on grandparents to express the special regard and gratitude for their presence. She emphasised the importance of celebrating these kind of days that strengthen family roots and bonding that helps in the holistic development and character building of young children.