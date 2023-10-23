St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44 D, Chandigarh

The exchange programme with Nepal schools proved to be an accomplishment for the school. The day saw the coming together of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School along with Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Shree Gyan Bagaicha English Boarding School, Nepal, Noble Academy Secondary School, Nepal, and Green Fields School, Dehradun, under the flagship of Yuvsatta. One of the major agendas of the programme was to make girls right education an integral part of the curriculum. The programme began with Seema Rani welcoming everyone for the momentous coming together for a noble cause. The schools then took turns to present motivating speeches, songs and poems infusing the atmosphere with spirit of unity and solidarity for one single goal of girls’ empowerment. The students also took turns to share various activities like marathon, cyclothon, rallies and candle march undertaken for fostering a more inclusive and equitable society for women. Monica Chawla congratulated everyone for the impactful and productive session that would enable to make a paradigm shift in creating an atmosphere where girls can thrive without discrimination. The session ended with a beautiful poem recited by the Principal. The present dignitaries and students took a pledge to stand for women empowerment by becoming the champions of their rights.

#Nepal