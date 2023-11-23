St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

Students of the middle block at the school interacted with Saba Sharma, who is currently pursuing her BA Honours at Albukhary University in Malaysia. Sharma is an ardent promoter of peace and the recipient of the Asian Girls Rights Award for her exceptional contributions to bringing about awareness regarding pertinent social issues. Touching upon a myriad of themes, she highlighted the importance of acquiring inner peace through meditation, yoga, ensuring SDG 5 - gender equality, correlating them with the attainment of a peaceful society. Aashi Gautam, a student of Class VIII, also put forth her views on the same theme of ‘Global Peace’. Principal Monica Chawla encouraged the students to take part in all such activities that would enhance their overall development.