St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

The school has been bestowed with the National Award from Wipro in Bangalore for its ground-breaking project on ‘Sustainability and Water Conservation’. Out of an overwhelming 1,500 entries submitted from across the nation, the school emerged among the top 23 institutions recognised for their exemplary contributions to environmental stewardship and scientific innovation. The school has also earned state-level recognition for its pioneering projects on ‘Waste Management and Biodiversity’, securing a Rs 50,000 cash prize, certificate, and distinguished Wipro Honour wooden plaque. This resounding success is a testament to the unwavering support of the school management members Sukhdeep Singh Grewal and Paramdeep Singh Grewal and the visionary leadership of Principal Monica Chawla and the relentless efforts of the Science Department in fostering an environment where research, innovation, and environmental responsibility thrive. Under the mentorship of G Nithya, Project In-charge, the students — Balkaran Singh, Akshat Gupta, Khushman Bassi, Yashika Sharma, and Keeratjot Kaur — demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and dedication, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to nurturing young leaders who translate knowledge into meaningful action. A defining moment of this prestigious recognition was the visit of PS Narayan (Global Head of Sustainability, Wipro Ltd) and Anurag Behar (CEO, Azim Premji Foundation, & Vice- Chancellor, Azim Premji University) to the school’s exhibit. Their effusive praise and admiration for the students’ ingenuity underscored the depth and impact of the work undertaken, further elevating the school’s stature on a national platform.