St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

Praiseworthy efforts by the Josephians in the Class X board exams made everyone feel extremely proud of their achievement. 40 meritorious students did themselves and their institution proud by scoring between 95% to 100% and a total of 57 students got between 90% to 94.9 %. Gurnoor Singh was the topper of the school with 99.6%, followed by Jasmine Saini with 98.8% and Avril Dahuja and Keertajot Kaur with 98.4%. In the subject of IT, students who scored a perfect 100 were 35 in number followed by five students in Punjabi who also scored 100. This extraordinary feat exemplifies their dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence. Members of the management Sukhdeep Singh and Paramdeep Singh Grewal and Principal Monica Chawla was all praise for the single-minded approach with which students put in their best.

