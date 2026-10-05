St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Amritsar, observes Gandhi Jayanti

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Amritsar, marked Gandhi Jayanti with a celebration centred on Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, non-violence and service, while also highlighting the relevance of these values in a world witnessing conflicts and wars. The programme began with the school community paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. School Director Fr Dominic, Principal Fr Suresh Mathew, Vice-Principal Sr Meera, Counsellor Fr Thomas and members of the teaching staff offered flowers before Gandhi’s portrait as a mark of respect to the Father of the Nation. Students presented a series of cultural programmes reflecting on Gandhi’s life and message. A skit depicting the importance of peace and non-violence drew attention to the consequences of violence and the need to resolve differences through dialogue and understanding. In their speeches, students reflected on the continuing relevance of Gandhi’s ideals in the contemporary world, particularly at a time when armed conflicts in different parts of the world have caused widespread suffering. They highlighted Gandhi’s commitment to truth, non-violence, simplicity and concern for the dignity of every person. Addressing the gathering, Fr Suresh Mathew recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle and emphasised that Gandhi’s legacy went beyond the achievement of political independence. His life, he said, offered values that could guide individuals and society in confronting hatred, intolerance and violence. The celebration also connected Gandhi’s message of peace with the legacy of St Francis of Assisi, whose 800th death anniversary is being commemorated by the Church.

Advertisement