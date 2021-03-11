St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh

Students of Primary-1 block of the school celebrated World Environment Day with enthusiasm. Teachers explained how the extinction of species was hampering earth’s biodiversity through a PPT and videos. Students of Class I and II participated in slogan-writing, poster-making, one minute talk, poetry in English as well as in Hindi contests. Students were sensitised towards need to conserve natural resources. They were told to hug trees showing empathy for them. They made bird feeders. The purpose of organising such activities was to make them think about securing a green and clean planet for future generations and to live in harmony with Nature.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...