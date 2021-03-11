St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

To sensitise the little ones, a 'Segregation of waste' activity was taken up in the Kindergarten block of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh. Teachers demonstrated to students the method of segregating dry and wet waste. They learnt to throw dry waste ie tissue paper, foil and paper pieces, empty plastic jars etc. in blue dustbin and wet waste ie fruit and vegetable peels, food scraps, fallen leaves and flowers in green dustbin. They learnt that wet waste is decomposed in soil and serves as a manure for plants and dry waste can be recycled. Tiny tots were motivated to segregate waste properly and find ways in daily life to reduce, reuse and recycle resources that would help protect the environment.