St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of India’s independence. The special occasion started with the hoisting of the Tricolour by the members of the management and school Principal Monica Chawla, followed by the National Anthem and an artistically crafted celebration. The whole school was adorned with buntings and Tricolours. To commemorate the occasion, a special talk show was also staged by students who brought back the freedom fighters to life on the stage. Josephians, through their patriotic songs and dances, gave a message of harmony and brotherhood. The power-packed grand finale dance was the icing on the cake. The students dedicated the day to the gift of freedom bestowed upon their generation through singing and dancing and celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm. Principal Monica Chawla, on behalf of the school management, addressed the gathering and appealed to everybody to take pride in being an Indian and fulfill one’s duty and responsibility towards the nation and the world.