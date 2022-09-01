St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

To promote creativity, St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh organised an Art & Craft Workshop in collaboration with students and faculty of GHS Sector 53, GHS Khajeri & GMSSS 44 schools under Girls India project and as a part of 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava. The objective of the workshop was to enhance the creative skills of the students.The workshop began with the expert guidance from the mentors Manoj GHS, 53, Meena, GHS, Khajeri and Mukesh GHS 53 about the different forms of arts, painting techniques and also how to pursue arts as a career. Different forms of art and craft like sketching techniques, vegetable printing were also taught to the students in which they learnt to cut vegetables into different shapes and used them to create artefacts.