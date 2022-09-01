St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

To promote creativity, St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh organised an Art & Craft Workshop in collaboration with students and faculty of GHS Sector 53, GHS Khajeri & GMSSS 44 schools under Girls India project and as a part of 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava. The objective of the workshop was to enhance the creative skills of the students.The workshop began with the expert guidance from the mentors Manoj GHS, 53, Meena, GHS, Khajeri and Mukesh GHS 53 about the different forms of arts, painting techniques and also how to pursue arts as a career. Different forms of art and craft like sketching techniques, vegetable printing were also taught to the students in which they learnt to cut vegetables into different shapes and used them to create artefacts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...