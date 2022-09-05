St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Kulbhushan Kanwar, popularly known as the “Butterfly Man” of Chandigarh, visited the school and held an interactive session with the students on the topic, “Life on Earth”. Kulbhushan is a passionate environmentalist who has been observing and studying various species of butterflies over the past few years. The school had also invited students from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 53, for the session. The management members expressed their gratitude for the enlightening talk.