St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Ozone Day by organising various events for its students. Activities on ‘Best out of waste’, elocution and drawing were organised on various themes related to environment awareness. The teachers and students shared their views and concerns about the environment. Topics like discovery of ozone hole and its recovery, global weather changes and effects of climate change on environment, assessment of ozone depletion, ozone hole - effects and solutions, were discussed. A cartoon documentary on ozone and its harmful effects was also screened for the students. Posters and collages made by students were showcased in the block galleries.